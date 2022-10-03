Memorial for the Mahatma inaugurated at Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Podanur in Coimbatore was inaugurated by renowned Gandhian and social activist Krishnammal Jagannathan on the 153rd birth anniversary of the Mahatma on Sunday.

Inaugurating the memorial, Smt Krishnammal Jegannathan said that she had the rare opportunity of working with Mahatma Gandhi and freedom activist and social reformer Vinoba Bhave.

She urged people to lead a meaningful life by involving themselves in good deeds that largely benefit the society. She said that every life has a purpose and one should identify that purpose and live accordingly.

Shri G D Raj Kumar, son of G D Gopal narrated how the G D house in Podanur was unused for many decades. The idea of renovating the house to raise a memorial for the Mahatma came through Dr B K Krishnaraj Vanavarayar.

While the Mahatma was hosted by G D Naidu, Raj Kumar’s grandfather in 1934, it was only in 1998 that he came to know about the rare distinction of the house having hosted the Mahatma himself. The house remained dormant for another decade till Dr Krishnaraj approached the family with the idea of memorial for the Mahatma.

Dr Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Kumaraguru Institutions said the Mahatma Gandhi is not a man of the past but for the future. “We cannot underestimate him as he will haunt the mankind for another 1000 years with his philosophy and life,” he said.

Dr Krishnaraj said that the place is conceptualised more like a pilgrimage than a memorial for the Mahatma. Here people can visit and know about Mahatma’s life, his role in the Indian freedom movement and how he got us the freedom through non-violence.

The idea of a memorial is to take the Mahatma and his principles to the younger generation. Dr Krishnaraj himself was unaware of the fact that Mahatma had visited the place until four years back when he visited the place. The G D Naidu readily accepted his plan to raise a memorial for the Mahatma. He asked people to bring their children and grand children and introduce the Mahatma to them.

Shri G D Gopal credited Dr Krishnaraj for bringing up the idea of a memorial. He said, the memorial would not have been possible with out the support of Dr Krishnaraj.

Joint Correspondent of Kumaraguru Institutions Shri Shankar Vanavarayar and members of the G D Naidu family including Mrs Akila Shanmugam and G D Gopal other members of the family attended the inauguration ceremony. Over a 1000 people participated in the inauguration.