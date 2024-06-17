GTTES 2025 – Bookings opened with a resounding success

Covai Post Network

Global Textile Technology & Engineering Show (GTTES 2025) bookings opened on 6th May, 2024 for 3rdedition to be held from 21st – 23rd February 2025 at Bombay Convention &Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

GTTES is the optimum business platform for Textile Machinery & Accessories Manufactures of all size and from all regions and is with more power, more confidence, and more boostand more business leads than its previous editions.

The event focus is on Weaving, Processing, Garment machineries / accessories totalling to 14 Chapters. The vision of GTTES is to enhance & strengthen the post spinning segments, however also includes Spinning accessories & components. By demand, the 3rd edition of GTTES has Home textile & Technical Textile segments as well attracting lot of interest from the Industry.

GTTES 2025 is the only major B2B exhibition in the year 2025 to connect with Buyers, Dealers, Traders, and Investors under one roof& generate opportunities for your business in India.