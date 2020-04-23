Mutton, chicken and meat shops open in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The meat shops in and around the city started operating today after a gap nearly 10 days, following the permission given by district administration.

The district collector K Rajamani has yesterday granted permission to the mutton and chicken shops to operate, with a rider.

The shops should following the section 144 and maintain social distancing while doing business, failing which the shops will be sealed, Rajamani has warned.

Accordingly shops in major areas started functioning and ask the buyers to obey the order of the administration.