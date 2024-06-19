  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2024
O by Tamara Presents the Delicious Burger and Sandwich Fest at La Bella Vita

Covai Post Network

June 19, 2024

O by Tamara is excited to announce the upcoming Burger and Sandwich Fest, a paradise for food lovers, taking place from June 18 to June 28 between 12PM to 9PM at La Bella Vita.

Join us for a culinary adventure featuring a variety of burgers and sandwiches, expertly crafted by our skilled chefs. The special spread will include juicy lamb sliders, exotic grilled veggie burgers, in house crunchy chicken patties, a variety of scrumptious burger buns, breads and so much more! Every diner at the Burger & Sandwich fest will also receive at a 20% discount.

For reservations, contact +91 422 6930000.

