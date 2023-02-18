President Droupadi Murmu joins Isha Mahashivaratri Festival

Covai Post Network

“I feel specially blessed today. I feel blessed to be here on the holy occasion of Mahashivaratri in the presence of Adiyogi”, said President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu speaking at the Isha Mahashivaratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center this evening. The Hon’ble President was Isha’s guest of honour for its annual nightlong cultural extravaganza which began at 6 p.m. today and will continue till 6 a.m. tomorrow. Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri Ravindra Narayana Ravi and Tamil Nadu IT minister Thiru Mano Thangaraj were also present.

Sadhguru received the President at the Yoga Center where she attended the Pancha Bhutha Kriya (cleansing of the five elements) conducted by Sadhguru at the Dhyanalinga, a unique and powerful energy form consecrated by Sadhguru as a doorway to liberation. She was then accompanied to the Mahashivaratri venue- at the iconic Adiyogi- where she lit the Mahayoga Yagna to symbolize the spread of Yoga around the world. Sadhguru said that “in the next 24 months, we are committed to bring a simple form of Yoga to at least 2 billion people on the planet. This needs to happen for the wellbeing of humanity.”

Welcoming the President to the event, Sadhguru expressed, ”our deep gratitude to Madam President of India for being here with us on this auspicious day”. Referring to the significance of Mahashivaratri, Sadhguru said, “This is a day for everyone to commit themselves to become genuine seekers.” He spoke about the uniqueness of this culture which has always been a land of seekers. “Seekers of truth. Seekers of solutions for life, both outside and inward,” he added.

Tens of thousands of people thronged Adiyogi for Isha’s most popular annual mega event.