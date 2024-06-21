Seafood Sensations: Grill Nights at O by Tamara

Covai Post Network

O by Tamara Coimbatore is excited to announce the exclusive Seafood Grill fest on June 28 and 29, 2024, at O Café from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with a lavish spread and a variety of live counters. Experience a multi-cuisine buffet featuring live seafood grills from around the world, marinated seafood specialties, and much more.

Indulge in freshly prepared dishes from our diverse live counters. The buffet also includes special mocktails for all diners, a variety of salads, main courses, and dessert stations. Enhance your evening with complimentary tea and coffee and capture memorable moments at our dedicated photo booth.

Reserve your spot now to enjoy this unique dining experience at INR 1599++ per person and INR 899++ for children aged 5-10 years, with a 20% discount for groups of 10 and above by calling +91 4226930000.