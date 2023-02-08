Taneira joins hands with Magis Silks and Agencies to expand the industry-first initiative ‘Weavershala’ in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Taneira – A TATA Product brings its fourth edition of ‘Weavershala’ in Coimbatore after its three successful launches; two at Banaras, Uttar Pradesh and one at Champa, Chhattisgarh. The initiative aims at modernizing the South Silk weaving techniques and at the same time preserving traditional methods of hand-weaving for the future generations, and unites with the weavers for excellence in the production of South Silk sarees.

This initiative significantly emphasizes on helping the weavers to work in a well-structured and comfortable environment by upgrading the infrastructure and maintaining hygiene for them. Taneira has worked closely with its partner, Magis Silks and Agencies, located at Kaikatti, Sirumugai to Annur Road, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to ensure their growth and development. Mr. C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, Mr. Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Taneira and Mr. R Malligarjunan – Owner of Magis Silks and Agencies, inaugurated the prestigious event.

At the newly launched Weavershala setup, Taneira has introduced new age frame looms with comfortable seating for the traditional weaver community who have been in this profession for more than 50 years. As part of this initiative, the brand provides improved facilities such as modern workstations, adequate lighting and ventilation for the weavers in an effort to upgrade their working conditions leading to their increased productivity. These advanced facilities lead to efficient weaving processes while maintaining the authentic and traditional quotient of the sarees.

Speaking about this noble initiative, Mr. C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited said, “We are excited to launch the fourth edition of Weavershala in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. With this initiative, our objective is to strengthen the community of the South Silk weavers towards preserving and nurturing the art of weaving the intricate South Silk weaves.‘Weavershala’ by Taneira is enabling an evolved and structured approach towards the advancement of our handloom crafts across the key weaving clusters and significantly contributing towards elevating the working conditions of the weaver community across the country”.

Mr. Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Taneira added, “Through Coimbatore Weavershala, our aim is to nurture and advance the royal legacy of South silk weaves. This initiative will help to transform the livelihood of weavers for a better tomorrow as well as revitalise the hand woven South Silk sarees which are cherished by all.”

Mr. R Malligarjun, Owner, Magis Silks and Agencies, added, “My grandfather commenced the business in traditional handloom South Silk sarees and since 1978 I have been working on expanding our footprint to introduce more people to our rich heritage of traditional weaves. Through ‘Weavershala’, we look forward to doing some excellent work in producing South Silk weaves and enhancing the productivity multi-folds.”

The event was graced by the presence of eminent textile scholars, handloom and handicraft experts, industry stalwarts, craft connoisseurs, and saree enthusiasts in full attendance.