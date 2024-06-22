  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Tanishq’s ‘Festival of Earrings’ begins in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2024

Tanishq, India’s largest jewelry retail brand from the TATA Group, today announced the ‘Festival of Earrings,’ exclusive to its three stores in the Coimbatore district.

Vineeth, Area Business Manager of Tanishq, chaired a press conference today in the city to share details about this festival.

“The festival, which began today, features over 1,200 earring designs created specifically for this event. These earrings, available in gold, diamond, platinum, and colored stones, can be found at Tanishq’s stores on Oppanakara Street and Vellakinar Pirivu in Coimbatore City, as well as at the outlet in Pollachi, for the next 10 days,” Vineeth said.

The festival will offer lightweight earrings starting at just Rs. 5000. Earrings weighing 0.5 grams, ideal for children, and those weighing 10-30 grams, suitable for adults, will be available during these 10 days.

