TECNO launches POVA 4: An ultimate performance smartphone with 6nm Helio G99 processor at just INR 11,999

Coimbatore: TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand announces the launch of POVA 4 from its performance-oriented POVA series, best known for delivering Incredible Power and Speed to its consumers at a competitive price point. Multitaskers and gamers can expect superlative performance on-the-go, as POVA 4 boasts of groundbreaking features such as a 6nm Helio G99 processor, an in-built dual gaming engine encompassing Hyper-Engine 2.0 Lite and the Panther Engine.

Designed for the digitally savvy GenZ consumers, who use numerous applications on their smartphone, generating large volumes of data, and are always on a lookout for a smartphone that offers strong performance and large memory. Addressing such consumer needs, the newly launched POVA4 is loaded with a superior 13 GB RAM with memory fusion technology, 128GB storage, and a giant 6000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging packed between a sparkling 6.8-inch with 90Hz Refresh rate display and a stunning curved crater design body. The smartphone comes in three elegant colours- Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey and Magma Orange.

Commenting on the new entrant of the POVA series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “As consumers continue to evolve and become more and more digitally savvy, their expectations from a smartphone are also evolving rapidly and this encompass a range of uses from work, learning to entertainment. As people spend more time on their smartphones to stay connected with each other, the gaming community is only growing and the demand for high-performance affordable gaming smartphones is therefore on the rise. With the POVA product line we are focused on providing consumers with an ultimate powerhouse series that will give access to speed, performance and excellence. In line with our approach of segment-first innovations, we are pleased to introduce POVA 4 as the only smartphone to feature the Helio G99 processor with 13GB RAM in the sub-15K. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow.”

The enigmatically feature-rich TECNO POVA 4 is priced at INR. 11,999/- . The first sale of the same would begin on 13th December 2022 on Amazon & Jio Mart.

Key USPs of TECNO POVA 4:

· 6nm Highly powerful Helio G99 Processor in your hand for a disruptive performance

Speeding up to 2.2GHz, the octa-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU of POVA 4 provides incredible power efficiency. Experience the true upgrade in terms of speed, power, Camera, display and connectivity. Helio G99 SoC accelerates data access, maximizing performance in games, apps and everyday activities. HyperEngine 2.0 Lite technology intelligently provides smoother performance in heavy games with the help of highly capable Arm Mali G57-class GPU

· Segment leading 6000mAh Incredibly powerful Battery for all-time backup

Get longer 37 days standby backup with high capacity battery of POVA 4. Its powerful battery promises maximum safety by using STS safe Technology and is optimized with Tecno AI battery Lab for unconditional backup in each scenario. Equipped with an 18W in-box Charger for quick charging. Its 10minutes charge only provides huge 10 hours of music Playback or calls. You can also charge your other accessories with its 10W reverse Charging capabilities

· Blazing speed with 13GB Extra Large RAM by memory fusion with 128GB uMCP Storage and up to 2TB Expandable Storage

Experience speed fluidity with its large 13GB customizable RAM which increases up to 61% average app startup speed. POVA 4 contains comprehensive storage options and is equipped with uMCP 128GB Internal storage with a dedicated slot to expand further up to 2TB. Stuff your memory needs with POVA 4 large RAM and ROM

· Trailblazing contemporary design with three-dimensional light sense

Thoughtfully designed with enhanced aesthetics. Also, boasts a stylish Energy Light prism design that resembles a triad of power, speed and fashion. The design is made out of block surface stitching texture and a flat display three-dimensional light sense. The lightning effect and panther motif on the back of POVA 4 merges with its performance-oriented ethos. The surface consists of exquisite matte and glossy parts, which demonstrate a good texture and convey a sense of high speed and agility. POVA 4 enters India in three enticing colours- Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey and Magma Orange

· Rich photos with a 50MP high-res camera and a lot of user-centric modes

Capture various types of photos and videos with a high-res 50MP dual Camera of POVA 4. Its large F1.6 aperture and PDAF technique provide beautiful shots in each mode. Low light-specific Super Night Mode, blur-specific Portrait Mode, Professional Videos like Video Bokeh, Video Stabilization, 2K Timelapse, Slow Motion mode and others amaze you with the perfect quality

· Ultra smooth 90Hz Refresh rate display with 6.8″Dot-in screen

Enjoy true visuals on a 6.8″ HD+vibrant display and experience a surprisingly smooth touch with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz Touch Sampling rate. Additionally, the highest level of security for media streaming Widevine L1 allows you to stream 1080P content on POVA 4. Worry-free with splashes, It has up to IPX2 level resistant