March 25, 2019
Travel

Coimbatore

Teenaged student, watchman drown in swimming pool

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2019

Coimbatore : A teenaged male student and a security guard met watery grave, when they drowned in a swimming pool belonging to a private lodge near Maruthamalai on the outskirts today.

The student, Anbuselvam, was part of seven member student team who had come to swim in the pool around 10.30 AM, police said.

As all the students, who had written Plus two examinations, were swimming at seven feet point, Anbuselvam lost control and started drowning.

Noticing this other students screamed to rescue him, on which the watchman Devaraj jumped and tried to save the student. However, both drowned and died, police said.

On information police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent for postmortem to the Government Hospital here and further investigations on, they said.

