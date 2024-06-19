US-based World leader in CRM, Salesforce Drives Digital Transformation in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today at a roundtable in the city, reinforced the company’s commitment to digitally transforming India. Salesforce aims to drive innovation across businesses of all sizes and industries by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, revolutionizing customer interactions and unlocking significant business value.

Speaking to the media at a roundtable in Coimbatore, Salesforce emphasized the transformative impact of the AI revolution on businesses. The company highlighted how AI is driving growth, enhancing customer relationships, and boosting employee productivity. Salesforce is dedicated to assisting its customers in Coimbatore like Propel Industries and across India in developing digital strategies that focus on AI, Data, CRM, and Trust.

In addition, Salesforce is proud to support the “Naan Mudhalvan” initiative by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), which aims to skill over 1 million students annually and position Tamil Nadu as India’s premier skill capital. This year, TNSDC partnered with Salesforce to offer Salesforce Developer training as part of the 7th semester credit program in engineering colleges, benefiting 3,000 learners. This collaboration enhances the local talent pool and supports workforce development by integrating the Salesforce Skill and Vocational Improvement Program (SVIP) into the academic framework, preparing students for successful careers.

The event was chaired by Kamal Kanth, AVP Sales, Salesforce India, who reinforced the growth journey of Salesforce in India and outlined the future roadmap. Speaking at the event, Kamal Kanth said, “Technology adoption across India in the last few years has been phenomenal. Coimbatore has become a growing hub for manufacturing and textiles and is at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation. By deepening our presence here and driving digital transformation of businesses of all sizes, we demonstrate our commitment to nurturing the Salesforce ecosystem in India and delivering unmatched experiences to our customers.”

Dr. Ramachandran GM, Chief Operating Officer at Propel Industries Pvt. Ltd. emphasized the importance of technology in delighting customers, highlighting their journey with Salesforce in streamlining the entire customer and employee lifecycle. “Our partnership with Salesforce has been instrumental in transforming our operations. By leveraging Salesforce’s innovative solutions, we have enhanced our customer engagement, optimized our processes, and significantly improved our overall efficiency. This collaboration has not only helped us meet our business goals but has also positioned us to exceed our customers’ expectations consistently.”

Reinforcing the importance of partners being an integral pillar in the Salesforce ecosystem, Rohit Kumar, Partner, PwC India said, “The potential to drive transformative changes across industries is immense and ever-evolving. Ecosystems in cities like Coimbatore deliver world-class experiences and unmatched business value. PwC has leveraged Salesforce to digitally transform its operations with a people-first approach. Our partnership with Salesforce has fostered innovation and collaboration, enabling us to better serve our clients and achieve remarkable outcomes.”

Ajay Jayagopal, CEO and Co-founder, PreSkale said, “Coimbatore’s burgeoning landscape is a testament to its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing emerging businesses. At PreSkale, we’ve witnessed firsthand the city’s remarkable growth trajectory and its unparalleled support for entrepreneurial endeavors. With Salesforce by our side, we’ve been able to leverage state-of-the-art technology to streamline our operations, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate our expansion in this dynamic ecosystem. The robust suite of Salesforce tools has not only enabled us to navigate the complexities of scaling our business efficiently but has also empowered us to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving market.”

In India, Salesforce recently announced the expansion of its Bengaluru office and its flagship Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad reinforcing India as a leading talent, knowledge and global innovation hub for the company. Currently, Salesforce has 11,000 employees, across trailblazing sites in Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well as Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, and Jaipur. Salesforce’s growth in India is also supported by an expansive ecosystem of established strategic partners, start-ups, over two million Salesforce developers, and more users of Trailhead – Salesforce’s free online learning platform – than any market outside the US. Driving transformation across industries, Salesforce collaborated with several businesses of different sizes across sectors, to create digital strategies leveraging the latest technologies.