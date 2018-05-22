Video-aided thoracoscopic surgery done on child in Mettupalayam

Keerthana Ramesh

COIMBATORE: Doctors at SGK Hospital successfully performed the first video-assisted thoracoscopic excision of sequestration of lung on an 11-year-old child at a peripheral setup. The surgery was done by Dr D Vijayagiri from Mettupalayam, who had won the award of best doctor from the Chief Minister for surgery remove foetus from a one-year-old girl.

“The team of doctors involved surgeon Vijayagiri, anesthetist Kannan and three staff Jennifer, Madana Priya and Uma. This is a minimally invasive form of surgery for sequestration of lung where the area near the heart (air pipe) is mobilised inside using small holes,”, said Dr Vijayagiri.

This technique avoids the opening of the chest which decreases the complexity associated with lung infections, breathing problems and pneumonia which in turn helps faster recovery. It is also less painful when compared to thoracotomy (opening of chest).

“Owing to the sequestration, the child may suffer from recurrent respiratory infection and failure to thrive (not gaining weight). With the help of human assistance and machinery assistance, it is trouble-free to do thoracoscopic surgery,” he adds.

The extralobar sequestration of lung is a very rare condition during lung development of a child during pregnancy, the joint of lung bud will get disconnected from bronchial buds and have abnormal blood circulation through aorta and veins drainage. It can affect the purification of blood. It can be spotted during the pregnancy time itself or as the child reaches the age of 10.

The condition of the child had been already diagnosed when it was in the womb. So, its parents took great care and admitted it to the hospital at the preferred time.

“Thoracoscopic surgery reduces pain and morbidity and helps rapid recovery. Normally such advanced procedures are done in huge corporate hospitals and it’s highly expensive. But such a procedure was done for the first time in Mettupalayam area,” says Dr Vijayagiri.