Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers’ hosts an exhibition and sale in Coimbatore Diamond, and Gold jewellery exhibited

Coimbatore: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India’s heirloom jewellery brand, celebrated for its innovative and trendy designs, and world-class craftsmanship, is organizing a two-day exhibition on Saturday & Sunday, June 22nd & 23rd at Tango Hall, Taj Vivanta, Race Course Road, Gopalapuram, Coimbatore from 11a.m to 8p.m. Customers would get a first-hand opportunity to explore from the extensive range of gold, and diamond jewellery created with unparalleled craftsmanship.

The exhibition includes a wide array of finest jewels including earrings, necklace, drops, nose pins and even wedding jewelry collection.

Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers said, “Our previous stint with Coimbatore had been overwhelming. Hosting it here once again is not merely about showcasing our product range; it is about orchestrating an experience that resonates with every customer of VBJ. Our jewellery boasts of an indelible mark of innovation, creativity, and excellence. Our jewels are known for their sophisticated designs, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. We invite Coimbatore customers to join us at our jewellery exhibition to witness our stunning collections”.