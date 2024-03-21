Walkathon to promote autism awareness to be held in Coimbatore on April 7th

Covai Post Network

Autism, a neurological and developmental disorder affecting kids is a non-curable illness, and its presence should be found before a kid with the disorder turns 3. If not, then his/her chances of having a proper child hood and school hood may become affected.

Hence to create awareness about autism, Third Eye, a Coimbatore-based Autism center announced the launch of its ‘Go Blue – Autism Awareness Walkathon’on Wednesday.

This will be the walkathon’s 2nd edition, and it is expected to have 1000 participants. It is scheduled to be held on April 7th at 6:00 a.m. near Bishop Appasamy College, Race Course.