5 High Fibre, Weight- Loss Friendly Snacks You Can Munch Through The Day

Struggling to shed those extra inches around your tummy? Tried all sorts of dieting, yet no trace of desired results? Well, let us tell you a secret. Weight loss is as much about what you are eating as it is about how much you are eating. Alongside proteins, experts always recommend upping your intake of fibre for those on a weight reduction diet. This is because a diet rich in fibre helps you manage your weight by keeping you full for longer and curbing unwanted cravings.

It can even regulate the speed of digestion, add bulk to your stool and aid smoother bowel movements and also keep your blood sugar levels in check. High fibre foods are also extremely heart friendly reducing the risk of stroke and hypertension. This means that substituting sugary and fattening meals with high fibre ones can actually help you reach your weight loss goals sooner. You can do that with your snacking habits too. Ditch the greasy noodles, samosas, pakoras and cookies with these high-fibre snacking options; not only are they yummy but they also keep you fuller in between the meals and curb the craving to binge.

1.Steamed corns

Corn lovers raise your hands. A single ear of corn, which is about a half cup of corn kernels, contains 2 grams of fiber. You can have them steamed or also add a bit of spices and chopped veggies to make a chaat out of it. Popcorns also makes for an amazing low-calorie snack, with about 3.5 grams of fibre per 3 cups of serving.

2. Hummus with veggies

The Mediterranean wonder can actually prove to be your best companion in weight loss. Hummus is a dip made of chickpeas and is packed with high quality fibres. You can add a few chopped tomatoes and cucumbers to your hummus to make it more wholesome, healthy and yummy.

3. Roasted Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals and flavor. Have them roasted or boiled, either way you are in for a whole lot of high quality fibres. Season with a little bit of curry powder, cayenne pepper, or chipotle flakes for some spicy snacking option, or you can also add cinnamon, clove or nutmeg to your seeds for a yummy treat.

4. Sprouts

Besides being high in protein, lentils are rich in dietary fiber. A bowlful of colorful sprouts makes for an excellent high fibre snack. Have them alone, or add some freshly chopped veggies like cucumber and tomatoes, and season it with some salt and pepper for the spicy edge.

5. Oats Poha

Give your snacking a healthy spin with oats poha. Packed with both soluble and insoluble fibres, oats are one of the best dietary sources of fiber. Sprinkle some water on your oats and keep them aside, don’t wet them too much or it might get too soggy by the end of the cooking. In a pan sauté some veggies of your choice, carrots, peas, onions. You can also choose to add some cashewnuts and peanuts. Once you are done sautéing add the oats to the pan and mix well. Your oats poha is ready to savour.