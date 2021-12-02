Make Heads Turn in these Latest Saree Designs Straight from the Runway

Covai Post Network

TCP : ADVERTORIAL

If watching runway shows gives you goosebumps and a dream of wearing all those “precisely-chic” sarees keep you awake at night, you happen to be at the right place. With wedding season approaching with all shehnais, girls are getting cold nerves on how to slay this wedding season? But there is something that is sure shot a safe play to be a star of the affair.

Yes, you are guessing it right! A saree!

Sarees are a yard of pure grace. With the latest saree designs becoming all girly and ultra-modern, no girl can refuse a saree. From close meetings with family relatives to a lavish 5-star night, sarees can elevate your look for every occasion. But with gracious ethnicity comes confusion.

Which saree to select? Will it fit my budget? Is it according to the latest saree fashion?

Relax! We are here for you. Here is a list of modern yet “ethnic to the roots” sarees for you to choose and slay this festive season.

Poised Silk Saree

Believe the experts, Silk saree is forever. Available in different colours, borders, and styles, silk saree can be your winning shot in the latest saree designs trends. Take it for yourself, your mom or your “queen of tantrums” friend, this can impress everyone and anyone.

From Deepika to Anushka, from you to your south-Delhi friend, a silk saree can make anyone a star.

Prints are In!

No matter if it’s today, tomorrow or the day after, or it is the day, night or a star-studded evening, Printed sarees are in for every hour. These provide a fresh, sleek and voguish look and immediately add some stars to your complete look.

Not only printed sarees are a complete look in itself, but these also can be paired freely with oxidised jewellery, your moms’ ethnic necklace or a just-bought trendy neckpiece. It can never let you lose the fashion game!

Cotton Saree for a Comfy and Charming Look

The latest saree fashion is slaying with comfort. So, who else can be your best friend for comfort and classy look than a cotton saree?

Cotton sarees are not only easy to carry with comfortable wearing but also keep your front in the fashion parade. Pairing with beautiful light earrings, and jewellery, cotton sarees can be your new runway replica.

Banarasi Saree

If a thought of “sarees are for shy and shallow girls” has crossed your mind, you are not aware of the charisma a banarasi saree can add. From babes to your bebe, Banarasi saree is for everyone. This can make your look “WOW” in just a few fabric folds!

Further, Banarasi sarees are forever trendy. So don’t let that “latest saree designs” tickle you all time and add banarasi saree to your wardrobe right now.