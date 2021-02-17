Never Say No To Orange Peels Again With These Natural Face Packs For Glowing Skin

https://swirlster.ndtv.com/

We’re all aware that fruits and vegetables are essential to lead a healthy life. Many fruits and vegetable contain essential vitamins and minerals that promotes healthy and skin and hair especially ones rich in Vitamin C. However we tend to neglect the skin of these said vegetables and fruits ever so often when they too are packed with nourishment beneficial for skin and hair. One such fruit is oranges. Oranges are rich in Vitamin C, calcium and magnesium which is also found in abundance in their peels too. Often peeled off and thrown in the trash, orange peels are known for promoting clear, glowing and youthful skin. Orange peel powder is a cost-effective beauty powder that can be easily made at home. Dry out orange peels out in the sun and powder them when fully dried which can be used in multiple ways. So before you decide to discard the orange peels, here are a few benefits and natural masks for your skin using orange peels that will give you the skin of your dreams.

5 Benefits Of Orange Peel Powder For You Skin

1. Clears Out Acne And Acne Scars

Orange peel powder is rich in Vitamin C that helps various skin types’ especially oily skin types to form the collagen and elastin of the skin. Since orange peels have anti-bacterial properties, it fights upon acne forming bacteria too to give you flawless skin. Mix a few spoons of orange peel powder with a few drops of rose water and apply it to the affected spot.

2. Acts As A Natural Bleach

Most Vitamin C fruits have naturally bleaching agents present in them which help lighten dark spots and pigmentation and orange peel powder is the best source of the lot. The Vitamin C and natural AHAs from the powder help restore the natural complexion of the skin which is not just a natural method but a safe one too. Not just for your skin but orange peel powder can be used to whiten your sparkly whites also.

3. Great Natural Exfoliator

Orange peel powder has natural minerals to give a youthful appearance to your skin. A gentle exfoliator can easily be made to remove dead cells from the surface of the skin as orange peel powder in turn helps promote regeneration of new cells. Add 2-3 tablespoons of orange peel powder to a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of sugar and coconut milk to it to form a coarse paste. Gently exfoliate your skin with it to reveal naturally glowing skin post your session.

4. Sun Protectant For The Lips

Other than orange peel powder being a rich source of Vitamin C, it is also a great source of Vitamin A that acts as a natural sun protectant ingredient. Not just for your skin but your lips too, orange peel powder can is a fabulous ingredient to use for lip balms which naturally protects your lips from tanning easily. Take equal amounts orange peel powder and sugar and consistently mix with almond oil to form a paste. Transfer the mix to an airtight container and store it in the fridge for at least 6 hours. Your natural lip balm is ready with sun protection.

5. Natural Glowing Agent For The Skin

Orange peels are a fabulous source of Vitamin C that helps give glowing skin naturally. Adding orange peel powder to a face pack can make your skin glow naturally like nothing else. Add orange peel powder to your regular ubtan for an easy face and body pack or add few tablespoons of orange peel powder to a bowl and follow it with a few drops of rosewater and honey to form a face pack especially for dry skin. Leave it on for 10 mins and rinse it off with lukewarm water to reveal naturally glowing skin.

So the next time you’re about to throw your orange peels in the trash, think again.