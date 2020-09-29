Why Transparent Eyeglass Frames are Selling Like Hotcakes?

Covai Post Network

Gone are the days when eyeglasses were just a utility product. Eyeglasses are also a fashion accessory that can upgrade your look. That is why, while choosing frames, people want a lot of options in color, shape, and style. A must-have for every fashion lover, transparent eyeglass frames are the new popular.

Whether you wear them as prescription glasses or sport them as a fashion statement, clear frame glasses can turn your look upside down.

The current eyewear trends of 2020 bring back a lot of stylish frames, including transparent eyeglass frames as a big-hit!

Crystal Green

When you choose to wear transparent eyeglass frames, they add a hint of class to your look and focus more attention on your facial features. This Green Crystal Round frame from Fastrack is the perfect combination of clear with a blend of color.

All in all, it is a fun frame to flaunt your style effortlessly. Transparent eyeglass frames are minimalistic but create a lasting impression wherever you go. Made from durable plastic, these frames are lightweight and will last a long time.

2020 is all about owning your style, so pick up a pair and get ready for loads of compliments your way!

Clear Purple



Transparent eyeglass frames captured the attention of many. These clear purple square rimmed eyeglasses from Titan are the new fashion staple. Whether you want to create a subtle look or want to dress up for an evening, these frames will help you ace the look. Make sure to pair them with the right outfit to rock your overall look.

Square frames are made to fit every face shape and accentuate your look like no other! These transparent eyeglass frames will be like a breath of fresh air after those boring designs we’ve seen for years. So, grab your pair now!

Dash of Blue



One of the most versatile and the absolute favorite among transparent eyeglass frames range is this Blue Square Rimmed pair from Dash. It will take your look from zero to 100 instantly. A fresh take on transparent eyeglass frames, it doesn’t get more classic than this. The kind of eyeglasses you can wear all day, these are super-light and easy to carry to every occasion.

The combination of blue front and white temples is definitely a hit this summer. These transparent eyeglass frames are sure to bring out your cool side in the best way possible.

Style this pair with casual tees any day to explore your playful side!

Colour Pop

These Maroon Navigator eyeglasses from Titan add a boost of color to the in-vogue clear frames. They can easily be mixed and matched with a variety of outfits, from office attires to sweats and tees. These transparent eyeglass frames are bound to draw attention to your face and give it a soft touch.

Forget boring eyeglass styles and go for this pair to look fashionable without putting much effort. Choose these navigators for a striking makeover.

Dress to Impress

White and clear transparent eyeglasses are one of the top trends in 2020 for both men and women. Everyone loves durable and lightweight frames that can be worn at every hour of the day. Transparent eyeglasses look great as well as can be paired perfectly with any colored outfits.

While choosing eyeglasses, make sure to buy them from a reputable brand like Titan Eyeplus. They provide a trusted platform for you to browse through various brands and styles.

Transparent eyeglass frames are perfect for everything from those high-end wine and dine nights to a Sunday brunch or a regular workday. Make a statement with trendy glasses and become a conversation starter everywhere you go.