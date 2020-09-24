Work, Play And Learn Without Aches And Pains When You Have One Of These Desk Chairs

https://swirlster.ndtv.com/

Your home has become your hub from where your presentations for work are typed out, your kids attend their online class, you read recipes to cook for dinner and browse social media during the day. Most of your time is being spent at your makeshift home office but your back shouldn’t suffer the consequences. When you have an ergonomically crafted desk chair with a supportive back and sturdy handles, you can sit comfortably for hours without aches and pains. Upgrade yours right away and we promise that your body will thank you for it.

6 Office Desk Chairs For Back Support To Add To Your Home

Since you’re sitting at your desk all day, you need a comfortable chair that can keep up.

1. Vivan Interio Revolving Chair

The black coloured leather chair has wheels for it to revolve with seat height adjustment, back tilt and pillow top arms.

2. Urban Ladder Galen Chair

The black coloured fabric made chair has a mesh design and head with a curved back for ideal seated posture.

3. Innowin Mesh Office Chair

The mesh made chair features ergonomic lumbar support, adjustable arms and a glass filled nylon base.

4. Durian Chaste Chair

With back rest up to the mid back, it has a soft foam seat with rigid looped arms for added sturdiness.

5. Godrej Interio Office Chair

The chair has three different tilt mechanisms, adjustable arm rest and lumbar support with a mesh back rest.

6. Ettorez Executive Office Chair

With quilted leatherette upholstery, the chair is ergonomically designed to support the spine with a tension adjusting spring, sturdy base and cushioned arm rest.