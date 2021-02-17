Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, BJP goes into poll mode in Tamil Nadu

https://www.indiatoday.in/

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu scheduled on February 25, state BJP unit has swung into complete election mode by announcing the names of state election committee members.

BJP Tamil Nadu President L Murugan has been appointed as the chairman of the committee while Vice President former IPS K Annamalai has been appointed as NDA coordinator for alliance in the state. With alliances being formed, BJP wanted to have a strong coordinator for the alliance.

The alliance is yet to formally discuss the seat sharing numbers. However, the alliance has firmly stood behind chief minister EPS and has extended full support to him as CM candidate of the alliance.

Earlier, BJP Tamil Nadu In-charge CT Ravi had said “AIADMK is a major partner in NDA alliance and we will go ahead with their CM candidate.”

A source in Delhi high command said, “Seat sharing and communicating with our alliance partners is very crucial in next few weeks. Hence, we have an NDA coordinator now. BJP will perform better this time around and party has prepared well.”

Tamil Nadu BJP has lined up series of events for high command senior leaders in the state. PM Modi will address a public rally on February 25 in Coimbatore. On February 28, Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Nilgiris or Villupuram. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Chennai on February 20.

With appointment of MoS Kishan Reddy and VK Singh as election in-charge, BJP plans to flex its muscle and perform better in this upcoming assembly elections.