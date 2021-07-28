AIADMK protests against ruling DMK for non-fulfillment of election promises

https://www.indiatoday.in/

The main Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) held protests against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for not fulfilling its poll promises such as cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, reduction in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, among others.

Both O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami raised slogans against the DMK government and staged protests in Theni and Salem, respectively.

"The DMK only promises at the time of election for electoral gain but not for the public. The student community was assured that NEET exams will not take place and dates for the exams are out. Power outages have become so common now and when AIADMK was in power we had power round the clock," said O Panneerselvam.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the joint coordinator of AIADMK said, “DMK had promised that petrol price will be brought down by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 4 but that has not been done. Monthly salary for housewives was also promised. We are only quoting their manifesto and campaign promises. Students were promised relief from NEET, but that has also not been achieved.”

Former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar led the protest n Chennai.

Speaking to India Today, he said, “We are protesting to ensure that DMK does what they promised even though we are not in power we care for the people and work for the people. The DMK assured subsidy in cooking gas, monthly salary for housewives, reduction in the price of petrol and diesel and most importantly abolishment of NEET but none of that has happened.”