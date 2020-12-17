Air India announces 50% discount for senior citizens

Covai Post Network

Air India has announced a special plan to offer 50% off base fares for senior citizens. It has also announced that the scheme would apply only to domestic flights and that only those over 60 years of age would be eligible for the offer.

According to the official website of Air India, the offer is only available to senior citizens of Indian nationality and those who happen to be the permanent residents of India.

According to the official announcement of the Air India offer, 50% off on base fares for selected booking classes in Economy Cabin will be issued. Those wishing to avail the offer must purchase tickets three days prior to the travel date. At the time of booking, a photo identity card indicating the date of birth (Voter ID card, Passport, Driver’s license, Senior Citizen ID card issued by Air India) etc. should be provided to avail the offer.

Similarly, if the relevant identity card or documents are not shown at the time of check-in or at the boarding gate, the base fee will be forfeited and the ticket amount will not be refunded.