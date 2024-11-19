Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Earns Recognition at UN International Tsunami Symposium

Covai Post Network

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham received international recognition for its exemplary tsunami relief efforts during the second International Tsunami Symposium, organized by the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) under the United Nations.

The symposium, held in Banda Aceh to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami, brought together global experts, researchers, and humanitarian organizations under the theme “Aceh Thanks the World.”

Representing the university and Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Dr. Maneesha Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, highlighted the significant relief and humanitarian work undertaken during the 2004 disaster. She noted, “The initiatives led by our Chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, have been recognized as global models of effective disaster response, drawing attention and commendation from various countries and research bodies.

These efforts continue to be studied and discussed even after two decades, showcasing the lasting impact and significance of our work.”

The symposium featured dedicated stalls showcasing photographs and video presentations that documented the university’s and Math’s extensive rescue and relief operations during the tsunami.

Joining Dr. Maneesha at the event were Dr. Sudha Arlikatti, Head of the Amrita School for Sustainable Futures research division, and delegates M. Nithin Kumar and Sai Harichandana Ekkirala. The Amrita team also met with Admiral Musa Julius of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center as part of the symposium’s proceedings.