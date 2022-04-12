Save Soil Movement: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Expresses Full Support

Covai Post Network

Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the Save Soil Movement, a global movement to save soil from extinction, in Karnataka this morning in Manipal, Udupi district. The Movement was launched last month by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, who is seeking to focus urgent global attention on the dire ecological challenge of desertification that threatens food and water security of billions around the world. The Karnataka CM pledged complete support of the Government of Karnataka for the #SaveSoil Movement. Energy Minister Shri Sunil Karkala and MLA Raghupati Bhatt were also present at the event.

Speaking to reporters after the flag-off, Shri. Bommai said that Sadhguru has launched mega projects for ecological preservation. “Sadhguru has launched a movement to save river Cauvery. And now, he has launched a similar movement to save soil.” He said human beings have a direct connection with soil which is the basis of our lives because our food comes from the soil. “Our whole life is a journey from the mother’s womb to the Earth’s womb. Therefore, saving this Earth’s womb by enriching soil is the essential obligation of every human being,” he added.

Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also has also expressed his support for the Soil Soil Movement on his twitter page.

Soil is essential for life and a sustainable future. If we destroy soil, we destroy humanity. I appeal to everyone, especially my young friends in schools and colleges to lend their voice to the Save Soil movement for spreading the message of love, hope, life and humanity. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 11, 2022



Sadhguru has thanked both the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the Union Minister for extending their support for Save Soil Movement on Twitter.

Sadhguru is currently on 100-day 30,000 km a lone motorcycle journey spanning 27 countries to activate citizen support for global policy reforms to save soil from extinction. His journey began on March 21, from London, UK, and has passed through the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland, France and Belgium. He will journey through a few more countries in Europe before riding into Central Asia and the Middle East. His journey will culminate in the Cauvery river basin in June this year where Isha is implementing the Cauvery Calling project to restore soil health in the region and revitalize river Cauvery. The project aims to enable more than 50 lakh farmers in the river basin to plant 242 crore trees on their own farmlands for economic gain and significant ecological impact.

The main objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge governments globally to initiate policy-driven actions to ensure that agricultural soils have a minimum of 3-6% organic content to prevent desertification and soil extinction.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Food Programme (WFP), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Commonwealth.