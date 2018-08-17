  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi to shortly leave for flood-hit Kerala
  • PM Modi pays last tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal in Delhi
  • PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
  • PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
  • Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
  • A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
82,442 people rescued in Kerala, 3L in 2,094 camps

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2018

Kottayam: A total of 82,442 persons were saved by different agencies engaged in rescue operations in the Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today.

There were 3,14,391 people of 70,085 families accomodated in 2,094 camps, he told reporters.

As many as 324 persons were killed from May 29 to August 11. Total number of those killed till today from August 8 was 164.

He said 46 teams from Indian Navy, 18 from Indian Air Force, 16 from Coast Guard and 21 from NDRF took part in the operations today.

Sixteen helicopters of IAF, 79 boats of NDRF and 403 boats of fishermen were used in rescue operations.

Tomorrow, Army would use 12 big boats in Chalakudy and Chengannur. Five boats would be used in Kalady, 15 in Chengannur and 10 army boats in Tiruvalla. Additional boats would reach the state by air tonight.

He said Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana had offered help. Delhi Government offered Rs 10 crore. Indian Railways gave 1.5 lakh mineral water bottles.

