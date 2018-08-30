  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The PNB fraud worth almost ₹14,000 crore dented the country’s banking system
  • Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh promised a delegation of Kerala lawmakers maximum support and help to the state
  • Rahul Gandhi may go on Mansarovar yatra from Sept 1
  • Shutdown in valley over article 35 A controversy, day before hearing in SC, protests begin, curfew in downtown Srinagar
  • One terrorist killed in Bandipore gunfight
Travel

Kerala News

Nita Ambani visits Alappuzha relief camp

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2018

Kochi: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani visited a relief camp at Pallippaattu in Alappuzha.

She interacted with the inmates, including children. She also appreciated the paintings of the children in the camp.

She told mediapersons that the foundation had already contributed Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister’s relief funds.

Nita said the foundation had also provided relief materials worth Rs 50 crore.

She was all praise for the unity of the State was seen during the relief operations and said the State had become a role model to others.

After spending about an hour, she flew back in a special helicopter.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿