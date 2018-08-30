Nita Ambani visits Alappuzha relief camp

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani visited a relief camp at Pallippaattu in Alappuzha.

She interacted with the inmates, including children. She also appreciated the paintings of the children in the camp.

She told mediapersons that the foundation had already contributed Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister’s relief funds.

Nita said the foundation had also provided relief materials worth Rs 50 crore.

She was all praise for the unity of the State was seen during the relief operations and said the State had become a role model to others.

After spending about an hour, she flew back in a special helicopter.