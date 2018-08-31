Yesteryear actors contribute to Kerala flood relief

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Popular yesteryear actors and others donated Rs 40 lakh to Kerala today.

Suhasini, Khushboo and Lissy were among those who handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Jackie Shroff, Sunder Marikasena, Rajkumar Sethupathi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sarita, Jayasudha and PVR Cinemax contributed.

Malta consul Thangamuthu Pillai Sharath Kumar and Mauritius consul Ravi Raman also shared in the donation.