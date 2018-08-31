31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- GDP growth hits 8.2 % in Q1
- 383 soldiers move SC demanding absolute protection under AFSPA
- Days after SC ‘relief’ for 5 accused, Surendra Gadling’s wife files petition demanding similar relief
- The FIR was filed against Priya Prakash Varrier for hurting Muslim sentiments
- Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that rumours are spread to trigger rifts within the NDA.
- Hearing on Article 35A adjourned
- Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold review meeting on the use of Hindi as official language in government departments
- Pichai and the empty chair: Google defies US Congress after Trump burn
- 2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP wants 20 seats, offers Nitish 12
- Hotel tender scam: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail by Delhi court
Yesteryear actors contribute to Kerala flood relief
Covai Post Network
August 31, 2018
Kochi: Popular yesteryear actors and others donated Rs 40 lakh to Kerala today.
Suhasini, Khushboo and Lissy were among those who handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Jackie Shroff, Sunder Marikasena, Rajkumar Sethupathi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sarita, Jayasudha and PVR Cinemax contributed.
Malta consul Thangamuthu Pillai Sharath Kumar and Mauritius consul Ravi Raman also shared in the donation.