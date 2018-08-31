Pinarayi Vijayan to leave to US for treatment

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the US for medical treatment.

This was stated in the cabinet today.

He has not announced who would take charge of the state during his absence.

Pinarayi was supposed to leave on August 19, but had to cancelled it due to floods.

The treatment is for 17 days at the Mayo Clinic Health at Minnesota at Rochester in New York.