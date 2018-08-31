31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- GDP growth hits 8.2 % in Q1
- 383 soldiers move SC demanding absolute protection under AFSPA
- Days after SC ‘relief’ for 5 accused, Surendra Gadling’s wife files petition demanding similar relief
- The FIR was filed against Priya Prakash Varrier for hurting Muslim sentiments
- Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that rumours are spread to trigger rifts within the NDA.
- Hearing on Article 35A adjourned
- Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold review meeting on the use of Hindi as official language in government departments
- Pichai and the empty chair: Google defies US Congress after Trump burn
- 2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP wants 20 seats, offers Nitish 12
- Hotel tender scam: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail by Delhi court
Pinarayi Vijayan to leave to US for treatment
Covai Post Network
August 31, 2018
Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the US for medical treatment.
This was stated in the cabinet today.
He has not announced who would take charge of the state during his absence.
Pinarayi was supposed to leave on August 19, but had to cancelled it due to floods.
The treatment is for 17 days at the Mayo Clinic Health at Minnesota at Rochester in New York.