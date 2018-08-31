Efforts on too visit foreign countries to mobilise funds to rebuild Kerala

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Despite financial crunch, Kerala Ministers and bureaucrats have got another chance to visit abroad for mobilising funds for flood relief.

The trip is to collect money from people living in different countries to raise capital to build a new Kerala.

This is part of government’s plan to raise funds within and outside the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

They would visit countries including UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany.

A similar mission would be taken to different cities of the country.

NRIs are however extending their help but it is insufficient.

A meeting of the government would be held on September 3 to review fund mobilisation activities.

A committee comprising additional chief secretary level officials would coordinate the activities.

The government has set up a special committee headed by chief secretary to normalise facilities at Sabarimala temple before commencement of pilgrimage season.

The floods in Pamba river had created havoc in Pamba Triveni washing away bridges.

The army is already engaged in restoring infrastructural facilities like bridges to cross the river.

The special session of the assembly yesterday had decided to unitedly face the challenge keeping aside political differences. The assembly also exhorted people to stand united at this hour of crisis.

The cabinet met after the assembly session and some issues were discussed, he said.

Children are contributing their savings in piggyback to the government.

A total of Rs1,026 crore have been deposited in chief minister’s relief fund until September 30. About 4.17 lakh people have made payment online.

Small traders should give details of losses to officials concerned.

That would enable them to get a loan of Rs10 lakh from bank.

Self Help Groups like kudumbasree would get loan of Rs 1 lakh. Flood hit people who have lost home appliances could avail of a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

Government would pay the interest.

The government had decided to appoint professional service company KPMG as project consultant partner for rebuilding the flood hit areas.