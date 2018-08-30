Jalandhar bishop in tight spot

Covai Post Network

Kochi: In a development cornering Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the police have found his claims baseless to prove his innocence in nun rape case.

While the nun had said he had raped her on May 5, 2014, at Kuravilangad convent near Kottayam, Franco had told the police that he was in a different convent in Thodupuzha in Idukki on that day.

On the contrary the convent head in Thodupuzha told police that Franco was not in Thodupuzha on that date.

Meanwhile, Catholic priest Fr James Aerathyil told the police that he had tried to influence the nun to withdraw her case after being persuaded by one Shobi George of Kothamangalam.

Fr James was booked by the police for trying to influence the nun a few days back.

On the other hand, Shobi George has denied Fr James charges.