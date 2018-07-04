  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Jul 2018, Edition - 1087, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by the Patiala House Court
Travel

Kerala News

Abhimanyu is now a youth icon in his native village Vattavada in Idukki

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2018

Kochi: 20-year-old Abhimanyu who was martyred by fudamentalists has become a role model to the youth of his native village Vattavada in Idukki.

A region, where youth do not go out of their village, he has now become more popular as the hardwork and dedication of the boy has come to light.

His talent was identified by the YMCA which invited him to Edappally to offer good school education.

Due to some problems at home, he had to return to Vattavada and continue his studies there.

After completing plus two, he wanted to join college but his father Manoharan had no money to support him. Abhimanyu came to Kochi and assisted a plumber to save some money to pursue his studies.

Later, he moved to a hotel as a cleaner. After earning enough money, he joined Bsc Chemistry in Maharaja’s college last year with an aim to become a scientist.

One of his close friends Arjun came to know of his financial problems and introduced him to former MLA Simon Brito of the CPM and assisted in writing his travelogue last year in August.

He would write very fast in Malayalam but would make small mistakes Britto’s wife Seena noticed and teased him.

At this, Abhimanyu told her that he had no knowledge of writing Malayalam as he had studied in Tamil medium. The family had migrated from Tamil Nadu some years back to Vattavada.

He was like a member of the family and had the freedom to stay there for any number of days.

He was like her son, she told a media.He used to ask whether his dream to become a scientist would become a reality.

Simon too had survived an attack on his life in the same college on October 14, 1983.This had left him partially paralysed

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿