02 Jul 2018, Edition - 1084, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- SC allows centre to file reply in Nikah Halala case
- PM Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, where 17 Sikhs were killed
- Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi
- Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hit Munsiari’s Balati in Pithoragarh this morning, damaging dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Project
- ‘Mobs undermining democracy’, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister
Blow to AMMA, film artists oppose induction of Dileep into AMMA
Covai Post Network
July 1, 2018
Kochi: In a blow to Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), Kannada film artists have opposed induction of Dileep in the association.
In a letter to AMMA, the artists said that it should review the decision on Dileep.
The artists including Prakash Raj said that ensuring safety of women artists is an important aspect.
The letter signed by 50 artists said that Dileep should be kept out until he is absolved in the case.