Blow to AMMA, film artists oppose induction of Dileep into AMMA

Kochi: In a blow to Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), Kannada film artists have opposed induction of Dileep in the association.

In a letter to AMMA, the artists said that it should review the decision on Dileep.

The artists including Prakash Raj said that ensuring safety of women artists is an important aspect.

The letter signed by 50 artists said that Dileep should be kept out until he is absolved in the case.