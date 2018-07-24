24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
- Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
- Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
- Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
- MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
- J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
- At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
- Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
- Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
- A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
Bodies of scribe, driver recovered from Kottayam waters
Covai Post Network
July 24, 2018
Kochi: The bodies of journalist P Saji, 46, and driver Bipin Babu, 27, of Mathrubhumi News channel were recovered from the tributary of Muvattupuzha river near Vaikom in Kottayam today.
The body of Saji was first recovered at Kariyar near Kallara and that of Bipin at Chethimangalam later.
Indian Navy, fire force, police and other agencies had been engaged in rescue operations since yesterday when the tragedy occurred.
Reporter K B Sreedharan and cameraman Abhilash Nair also drowned when their boat capsised yesterday. However, they were rescued by local people. The media team was engaged in working on flood reports and those on the relief centres in Mundar in Vaikom.