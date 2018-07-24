Bodies of scribe, driver recovered from Kottayam waters

Covai Post Network

Kochi: The bodies of journalist P Saji, 46, and driver Bipin Babu, 27, of Mathrubhumi News channel were recovered from the tributary of Muvattupuzha river near Vaikom in Kottayam today.

The body of Saji was first recovered at Kariyar near Kallara and that of Bipin at Chethimangalam later.

Indian Navy, fire force, police and other agencies had been engaged in rescue operations since yesterday when the tragedy occurred.

Reporter K B Sreedharan and cameraman Abhilash Nair also drowned when their boat capsised yesterday. However, they were rescued by local people. The media team was engaged in working on flood reports and those on the relief centres in Mundar in Vaikom.