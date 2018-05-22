  • Download mobile app

23 May 2018

Kerala News

Book accuses RAW of helping son of former Chief of ISI

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2018

Kochi: A book has accused the RAW of helping the son of former chief of Pakistan’s ISI to return to Germany from Kochi where he was employed by a German firm in May 2015.

This has been disclosed by the book “The spy chronicles : RAW, ISI and the illusion of peace” jointly authored by former ISI chief lieutenant general Asad Durranni and former RAW Secretary Amarjeet Singh Dulat and journalist Aditya Singh.

Usman Durrani son of the former ISI chief was supposed to quit Kochi to Germany without having any transit break. His employer sent him in a flight via Mumbai violating visa conditions. He was detained at Mumbai special branch, a media report said.

ISI chief lieutenant general Asad Durranni contacted the then RAW Secretary Amarjeet Singh Dulat who used his office to help Usman to get a flight to Germany.

