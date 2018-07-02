  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
02 Jul 2018, Edition - 1084, Monday

Kerala News

CBI unearths Rs 3.5cr from official’s house in Kochi

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi: The CBI unearthed Rs 3.5 crore cash from R K Garg of Military Engineering Service in Southern Naval Command here.

The agency recovered the bribe amount of Rs 83 lakh, diamond and gold ornaments from his house in Delhi.

He had received the unaccounted money as bribe from a contractor, reports said.

﻿