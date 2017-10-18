18 Oct 2017, Edition - 827, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Kerala News

Chandy goes on leave despite allegations on filling of lake for his resort

Covai Post Network
October 18, 2017

Kottayam: Transport Minister Thomas Chandy is proceeding on leave for 15 days even as the Alappuzha Collector is all set to submit a report against him for allegedly filling the lake to build his resort.

Chandy is going on leave from November 1 to visit abroad for treating his ailment. A wealthy business man, Chandy had recently gone on a business trip taking leave.

This time things are different as the Collector has reportedly blamed the Minister for filling the land for building his Lake Palace Resort at Vembanad Lake. The Collector is understood to have suggested in the report to take steps to retain status quo of the lake.

Chandy is so influential in the government that he had persuaded the Chief Minister to replace the KSRTC Managing Director Rajamanickam for falling out with the Minister.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Bok Choy
October 16, 2017

Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...

Read More