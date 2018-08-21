  • Download mobile app

21 Aug 2018

Chargesheet filed in Kevin murder case; Neenu’s brother, father among 12 accused

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2018

Kochi: Police filed the chargesheet in the Kevin murder case in a court in Kottayam today, where 12 persons, including the brother and father of Kevin’s wife Neenu, were accused.

The dalit youth was found dead a day after his marriage in May in a river in Thenmala in Kollam after he was abducted by Neenu’s brother and his team.

Her brother was named key conspirator. The chargesheet said Kevin (23) was chased to make him jump into the river and show that he died of drowning.

Neenu is now staying in Kevin’s house and has refused to go back to her family. Her parents claimed she was suffering from mental ailments and needed their care.

Neenu came in contact with Kevin when she was studying in Kottayam. mShe claimed she was a victim of torture in the hands of her parents and deprived of love and affection right from her childhood.

She said her parents were against her marriage as Kevin was poor.

