Chargesheet in Dileep case ready

Kochi: Eight months after the abduction of an actor, the police have completed preparation of the chargesheet against actor Dileep.
The chargesheet, to be submitted anytime now, was given final shape after a meeting of top police officials and lawyers, police sources said.
The main charge against Dileep is about hatching the conspiracy to engage in abduction, gang rape, destruction of evidences and give protection to the accused among other things.
The police have collected 27 solid evidences, confessional statements, forensic reports, cyber proof and circumstanial evidences.There is also a move to request the government to set up a special court for speedy trial of the case.
