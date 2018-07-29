Christian priest allegedly offers bribe to sexually abused nun

Covai Post Network

Kochi: A Christian priest has purportedly offered huge gratification to the sexually abused nun to withdraw her rape charge against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

In a telephonic discussion with the friend of the victim, a priest of St Annes Monestry in Kurianad in Monipillly in Kottayam allegedly offered to set up a new convent in a 10 acre land with the nun having charge of it.

In the 11 minute audio recording, priest coerces and threatens the listener who refuses to budge and tells him that there is no question of going back on the issue.

The priest is said to have visted the convent at Kuravilangadu to meet the victim nun and her supporters thrice on July 5,13 and 28.

However, no one was willing to see him.

On the other hand, police have obviously shown reluctance in arresting the bishop as he is said to have tremendous clout with political leaders.

Meanwhile, police said that all investigation regarding the case have been completed in Kerala. The police is planning to leave for Jalandhar next week.

The nun had alleged the Bishop of Jalandhar Franko Mulakkal abused her in a guest house in Kerala in 2014, during his visit to the state.

She said she was raped 13 times for two years continuously.