  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
  • Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
  • PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
  • West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
  • No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
  • Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
  • Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
  • Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
Travel

Kerala News

Cochin airport gets UN’s highest environmental award

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2018

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), world’s first fully solar-powered airport, has been chosen for the prestigious Champion of Earth Prize – 2018 instituted by the United Nation.

The award will be presented in New York on September 26.

“This will help others to emulate it,” CIAL Managing Director V.J. Kurian said.

The award, constituted in 2005 to recognise outstanding environmental leaders, has been won by Chile President Michelle Bachelet, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre, world’s largest bike sharing app Mobike and Chinese afforestation community Saihanba.

CIAL, the company which owns and operates India’s first airport built under public-private partnership mode became power neutral in August 2015, with the commissioning of its 12 Mwp solar power plant. In April 2018, it managed to scale up the installed capacity to 30 Mwp.

Earlier, a UN team led by its Global chief of Environment and Executive Director, UNEP, Erik Solheim, had visited CIAL to study its solar initiatives and held discussions with authorities including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also CIAL Chairman.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿