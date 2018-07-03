03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday
- Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
- SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
- The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
- 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
- Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
- PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
- Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Cop dies in Kottayam road mishap
July 3, 2018
Kottayam: A 50-year-old cop was killed when a speeding two-wheeler hit him during a vehicle inspection in wee hours here today.
Senior civil police officer Ajesh was taken to Kottayam Medical College but could not be saved.
The police team waa screening vehicles near Nagampadam police post when the two-wheeler came that way.