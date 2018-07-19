Court rejects bail plea of 2 Kerala priests in sexual abuse case

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi : Tiruvalla magistrate court today rejected the bail plea of two priests arrested over charges of sexual abuse of a housewife.

Second accused Job Mathew and third accused Johnson Mathew were refused anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court a few days back. The two are lodged in Pattanamthitta sub jail.

They are planning to move High Court for bail.

The two are among four others priests facing sexual abuse charge. The first and second accused have moved Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail.