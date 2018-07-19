19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
- Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
- AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
- Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
- RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
- DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
- Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
- YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
- 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Court rejects bail plea of 2 Kerala priests in sexual abuse case
Covai Post Network
July 19, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Kochi : Tiruvalla magistrate court today rejected the bail plea of two priests arrested over charges of sexual abuse of a housewife.
Second accused Job Mathew and third accused Johnson Mathew were refused anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court a few days back. The two are lodged in Pattanamthitta sub jail.
They are planning to move High Court for bail.
The two are among four others priests facing sexual abuse charge. The first and second accused have moved Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail.