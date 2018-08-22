CPM leader booked for obstructing police at relief camp in Kochi

Covai Post Network

Kochi: A CPM leader was booked for preventing police from performing their duties in a relief camp at Nayarambalam here.

Non-bailable charges were slapped on Ullas, area secretary of Nayarambalam unit, for causing hurdles to police, reports said.

Police reached the camp after complaints were lodged about discrimination in treating the inmates.

The problem started after a DYFI flag was tied on the vehicle carrying relief materials into Mangalya auditorium.

This led to arguments between Congress and CPM activists. Police reached the spot and tried to settle the matter. CPM was not satisfied with the parleys. As things appeared to go out of control, police threatened to take over operations of the relief camp.

This provoked Ullas who got furious and placed a load of relief materials on the sub- inspector’s head.