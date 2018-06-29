  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
  • Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
  • The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
  • India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
  • RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
Travel

Kerala News

Crime Branch to investigate allegations against five priests

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

KOCHI: The Crime Branch will investigate the allegations of sexual abuse against five priests of the Malankara Orthodox Church in Kottayam district.

The Director-General of Police received a letter from former Chief Minister and senior CPI-M leader V.S. Achuthanandan, in which he had appealed for a probe by the Crime Branch. The letter was later handed over to Inspector-General of Police, Crime Branch.

According to sources, a member of the church had alleged that five priests sexually abused his wife, using her confession secrets. The man said his wife was abused even before they were married.

The issue came to light after an audio clip was recovered by the victim’s husband.

The church immediately suspended the five priests after the complaint was filed.

The church also asked the man to produce original evidences to prove the involvement of the priests before the three-member panel set up by the church to investigate the matter. (It has been learnt that the man had told them that he would hand over them only to the police.)

The panel would submit its report in the first week of August.

There are also reports that the priests were planning to file a defamation case against the complainant and his wife.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿