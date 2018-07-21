  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
21 Jul 2018, Edition - 1103, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Africa on a four-nation visit seeking deeper military and economic ties
  • BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
  • ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
  • Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
  • PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
  • More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Travel

Kerala News

Drinking water scarcity acute in flood-hit Kerala

Covai Post Network

July 21, 2018

Image credit : A posh house submerged in Pala town in Kottayam.

Kochi: Water, water, everywhere, but not any drop to drink is the fit case with flood-affected people in Alappuzha and Kottayam.

Alappuzha is the worst hit region as the Government had failed in providing water to people living in marooned areas.

People are forced to use water from the backwaters to drink and cook. Sanitation is another major problem for them.

There are also reports of poor conditions prevailing in the relief camps due to shortage of comfort stations and sanitary facilities. Even those who are required to provide support are trapped in the flood.

Those who could not reach relief camps are agitated as the district administration has taken the stand to provide relief to only those staying in the camps after verifying Aadhaar cards.

The victims are also annoyed over people’s representatives not visiting them. Ministers Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran, P Thilothaman, former minister Thomas Chandy and others were not to be seen anywhere in the area, a resident told a TV channel.

Isaac is said to be under Ayurvedic treatment in Kottakkal while others were busy with other works.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijeju and Alfons Kannanthanam visited Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

Rijeju called for better coordination between Central and state governments. He expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the relief camps where food and medical help were available.

He said the Centre would immediately release Rs 80 crore to the State. Priority would be given to those who had lost their kin, property and crops, he added.

The rest of the relief would be given under laid down norms. State Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who accompanied the Union Minister, said the State needed at least a relief of Rs 1,000 crore. He said the farm sector had faced a loss of Rs 220 crore and it was high time amendments were made to the norms followed in granting relief under such condition.

Meanwhile, former minister Thomas Chandy said he had pressed in three boats and 30 people to help the affected.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿