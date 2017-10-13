13 Oct 2017, Edition - 822, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
Educational institutions meant for only studies: Kerala HC

October 13, 2017
The Kerala High Court on Friday said that educational institutions were meant only for studies and they should be free of strikes.

Taking exception to the ongoing protest by students of MES Ponnani College at Ponnani in Malappuram district, the Bench of Chief Justice Navaniti Prasad Singh, in its interim order, said, “whatever be the reason, from now on, no strikes or protests inside the college and all those who violate it can be expelled. If there is any issue that needs to be addressed, they can approach various forums at the college and even the judiciary.”

“There should be no such protests. If it happens, it should be stopped. Authorities can take police help. Studies and protests cannot go together. Those wanting a political career through student politics should give up academics and engage in politics,” the Bench said and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

