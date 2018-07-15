  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Jul 2018, Edition - 1097, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Congress takes a jibe at PM Modi after former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif was arrested last night
  • Another person succumbs to potholes in Mumbai as 27-year old dies after his bike skid through a pothole in Navi Mumbai
  • State of J&K says FIR against Major Aditya was justified as the next hearing on his case is on Monday
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor summoned by Kolkata Court over his ‘Hindu-Pak’ comment
  • PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh
  • Twelve Russian intelligence officers were charged on Friday with hacking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign
Travel

Kerala News

Educational institutions to be closed in these districts

Covai Post Network

July 15, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: Heavy rains lashed across the state intermittently during the last 48 hours even as the government struggled to announce holiday for educational institutions.

Educational institutions in Tiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pattanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam will be closed tomorrow.

Even as the rain is showering across the state, only a few districts were given holiday.

A 20 year old woman died in Kannur when a tree fell on an auto rickshaw. Other occupants escaped with injuries.

A seven year old washed away in Mananthawady while an infant and two adults were washed out in Munnar.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into sea as high velocity wind is expected to blow through Arabian sea at a speed from 35 kms to 75 kms per hour.

There were reports of uprooted trees falling on road and disruption of traffic.

Most of the rivers were overflowing and dams slowly rising upto the red mark of full reservoir level.

Travellers have cautioned not to use mountainous route as there are possibility of landslides.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿