  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Aug 2018, Edition - 1139, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • India’s sprinter Muhammed Anas gets silver in men’s 400m final
  • Congress party didn’t have a role, says Brijesh Kalappa, Congress
  • PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 47th Mann Ki Baat
  • In a row over hip implants, the government is set to ask Johnson & Johnson to pay compensation for faulty hip implants
  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • The IAF has so far rescued 663 people and has airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material in Kerala
  • South Korean court raises ex-president Park’s jail term to 25 years
  • Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submits video of jail cell to UK court
  • First time ever, India, Pak soldiers set to participate together in a military exercise
Travel

Kerala News

Even as flood water recedes in most places, Alapuzha continues to be inundated

Covai Post Network

August 26, 2018

Kochi: Even as flood water has drained out of most of the places, Kuttanad in Allapuzha continues to remain inundated posing a big problem for the people and government.

Finance Minister Thomas Issac said that it would take many more days for the water to clear out.

Government is bringing 40 special pumps from Maharashtra by air to drain out water from the affected area.

The main focus is to remove water from Alappuzha -Changanassery road to restore connectivity, media reports said.

He said at least 3000 people would continue to remain in relief centres as their houses are submerged.

Due to this the relief centres housing the affected people would continue to operate until their homes become fit for habitation.

He said the people whose houses were fit for habitation could return to their homes and all benefits due for them would be provided even if they stayed out of relief centres.

He said some schools were converted into relief centres in view of the flood. These centres would be shifted to different locations to enable reopening of schools after Onam vacation

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has set up a makeshift hospital in Alappuzha to improve health care.

The Delhi based battalion of the IAF of Hindon air base,largest in Asia, has given shape to the temporary hospital at Alappuzha municipal ground yesterday.

Dr Sharad of Alappuzha Medical College is coordinating medical camps. The camp is set up to prevent epidemic dengue, wheels disease, foot and mouth disease among others.

The camp has good lab facilities on par with those provided by specialist hospitals. There are ten beds for accomodating inpatients.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿