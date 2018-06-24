Female actors skip AMMA as Mohanlal gets elected as President today

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Prominent female actors skipped the meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) which elected Mohanlal as its president today.

There are reports of lifting suspension imposed on actor Dileep after he was accused of plotting sexual abuse of an actor in Kochi last February.

Media was banned from attending the General Body meeting. There was no press conference to brief the deliberations of the meeting.

Last year AMMA had declared that it would expel Dileep in the wake of his alleged involvement in the abuse case.

The female actors who boycotted the meeting include Dileep’s former wife Manju Warrier, Remya Nambeesan, Reema Kallingal and others who are members of WCC formed after the AMMA had defended Dileep in the abuse case last year.

Innocent, MP, quit his post as president after which Mohan Lal was nominated.

Edavela Babu was elected General Secretary, while MLAs Mukesh and K B Ganesh Kumar were nominated vice Presidents.