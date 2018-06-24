  • Download mobile app

26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Female actors skip AMMA as Mohanlal gets elected as President today

Covai Post Network

June 24, 2018

Kochi: Prominent female actors skipped the meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) which elected Mohanlal as its president today.

There are reports of lifting suspension imposed on actor Dileep after he was accused of plotting sexual abuse of an actor in Kochi last February.

Media was banned from attending the General Body meeting. There was no press conference to brief the deliberations of the meeting.

Last year AMMA had declared that it would expel Dileep in the wake of his alleged involvement in the abuse case.

The female actors who boycotted the meeting include Dileep’s former wife Manju Warrier, Remya Nambeesan, Reema Kallingal and others who are members of WCC formed after the AMMA had defended Dileep in the abuse case last year.

Innocent, MP, quit his post as president after which Mohan Lal was nominated.

Edavela Babu was elected General Secretary, while MLAs Mukesh and K B Ganesh Kumar were nominated vice Presidents.

