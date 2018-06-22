  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
  • J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
  • The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
  • 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
  • Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
  • J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Travel

Kerala News

Filmy turn to trace missing Kerala girl Jasna

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2018

Kochi: Blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ seems to have influenced the police in trying to trace the 20-year-old Jasna Mariya James of Pathanamthitta who went missing in March without any trace.

Police dug up the toilet of the building under construction near Mundakkayam in Kottayam to get a clue of Jasna who was a second-year degree student at St Thomas College Kanjirappally. The building is jointly owned by Jasna’s father.

Large number of people gathered near the building after local TV channels flashed news that police is going to do more excavation in the building using scanner. But the report turned out to be fake as police did not turn up for further digging.

Taking a dig at the police, her father James Joseph expressed concern over the approach of police in cracking the case. The police was not doing their duty in a systematic manner and were acting on speculation. The investigation, if carried out without any base, would reach only blind alley.

He told reporters in Kottayam that police had questioned him over ten times. It was for this reason he had sought a CBI probe. A friend of Jasna said he was not her lover. Jasna had texted messages to him threatening that she would end her life.

He told police that she had sent similar messages in earlier occasions too. Jasna’s mother Sancy died a few months back due to illness after which Jasna was under depression, police said.

Jasna had left her home leaving behind her mobile phone saying she was going to her friend’s house at Mundakkayam in Kottayam in March 22. A few days back a police team had reached Kanchipuram near Chennai after an unidentified body, similar to that of her’s was found.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿