Filmy turn to trace missing Kerala girl Jasna

Kochi: Blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ seems to have influenced the police in trying to trace the 20-year-old Jasna Mariya James of Pathanamthitta who went missing in March without any trace.

Police dug up the toilet of the building under construction near Mundakkayam in Kottayam to get a clue of Jasna who was a second-year degree student at St Thomas College Kanjirappally. The building is jointly owned by Jasna’s father.

Large number of people gathered near the building after local TV channels flashed news that police is going to do more excavation in the building using scanner. But the report turned out to be fake as police did not turn up for further digging.

Taking a dig at the police, her father James Joseph expressed concern over the approach of police in cracking the case. The police was not doing their duty in a systematic manner and were acting on speculation. The investigation, if carried out without any base, would reach only blind alley.

He told reporters in Kottayam that police had questioned him over ten times. It was for this reason he had sought a CBI probe. A friend of Jasna said he was not her lover. Jasna had texted messages to him threatening that she would end her life.

He told police that she had sent similar messages in earlier occasions too. Jasna’s mother Sancy died a few months back due to illness after which Jasna was under depression, police said.

Jasna had left her home leaving behind her mobile phone saying she was going to her friend’s house at Mundakkayam in Kottayam in March 22. A few days back a police team had reached Kanchipuram near Chennai after an unidentified body, similar to that of her’s was found.